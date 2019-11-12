



In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch outlet that won’t break the bank?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent affordable breakfast and brunch restaurants around Dallas, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges on a budget.

1. White Rock Coffee

Photo: Sophia L./Yelp

Topping the list is White Rock Coffee. Located at 10105 E. NW Highway in Northeast Dallas, the coffee shop is the highest-rated inexpensive breakfast and brunch destination in Dallas, boasting 4.5 stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp.

“Simply: We love everything about coffee,” the business states in its Yelp bio. “We love the coffee farmers that grow amazingly great coffee, we love roasting the coffee to the peak of flavor and then we love craft brewing it for our coffee-loving neighbors.”

2. Velvet Taco

Photo: Raiza S./Yelp

Next up is Lower Greenville’s location of the national chain Velvet Taco, situated at 3012 N. Henderson Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 2,606 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast and brunch joint, which is best known for its tacos, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

If you’re hungry for more information, we found these details about Velvet Taco.

In the words of the business’ Yelp page, “We’re all about tacos, and we are all about international and interesting flavors. … Velvet Taco is an ultra-premium taco concept that is authentic, unique and cool.”

3. San Pedro’s

Photo: Hannah H./Yelp

Preston Hollow’s San Pedro’s, located at 2445 W. Northwest Highway, Suite 102, is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Honduran breakfast and brunch eatery five stars out of 144 reviews.

Per the business’ Yelp bio, San Pedro’s specializes in “authentic Honduran cuisine.”

“We serve it all, from baleadas to the best pollo con tajadas in Dallas,” it writes in the Yelp section explaining specialties. “We are a family-owned and operated business. Our goal is to give you the best service, nothing less than truly exceptional.”

4. Hypnotic Donuts

Photo: Donut D./Yelp

Hypnotic Donuts, a cafe that offers breakfast, brunch, doughnuts, sandwiches and more in Lakewood, is another much-loved, economical go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 610 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9007 Garland Road to experience it for yourself.

As far as what Hypnotic Donuts is known for, “Craft donuts, chicken biscuits and poutine,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

5. Latin Deli

Photo: Sarah M./Yelp

Finally, check out Latin Deli over in Lakewood, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 549 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Latin American diner, which serves breakfast brunch, sandwiches and more, by heading over to 5844 Abrams Road.

“Make sure you don’t skip the most important meal of the day!” exclaims the bio section of the business’ Yelp profile. “Try one of our delicious breakfast sandwiches.”