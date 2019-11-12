  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Alex Trebek, cancer, Double Jeopardy, Entertainment News, Final Jeopardy, game show, game show host, Game Shows, Jeopardy!, Pancreatic Cancer, quiz show, remission, stage 4 cancer


LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) — Fans of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek have been sending messages of love and support since the game show host revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

(credit: Jeopardy!)

But one man took the kind words a step further — and delivered a surprise answer during an episode of the game show that nearly brought the icon to tears.

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on TXA 21.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Check Out The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

