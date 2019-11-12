Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS.COM) — Fans of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek have been sending messages of love and support since the game show host revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year.
But one man took the kind words a step further — and delivered a surprise answer during an episode of the game show that nearly brought the icon to tears.
Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on TXA 21.
