DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a mother and daughter after they arrived at Dallas Love Field with more than 60 pounds of marijuana in their luggage last week.
Bridget Deque Wilkins, 41, and Victoria Denee Wilkins, 22, both of Los Angeles, each face one second-degree felony count of possession of marijuana.
A detective working at the airport Thursday morning smelled marijuana coming from a bag that was unloaded from the plane the women arrived on, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.
A drug-detection dog, Ballentine, also gave a positive alert to their luggage. Officers found drugs inside that were double-bagged and vacuum-sealed, then placed in larger bags. Those bags were wrapped in clothes, then vacuum-sealed again.
When officers approached the women, Bridget Wilkins said she and her daughter were visiting Dallas for the weekend. But when asked where she was staying, she said she hadn’t booked a hotel.
