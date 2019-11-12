



A CVS worker who was 8 months pregnant when a masked man shot her twice on November 2 continues to improve, along with her newborn son.

Orelia Hollins, 29, had emergency surgery to deliver her son after the shooting at the CVS on Mockingbird and 75.

“Detectives visited with her yesterday and reported that she continues to improve, but still needs assistance to walk. Her baby boy also continues to improve and she has been able to visit with and hold her son,” said Asst. Chief Jim Savage.

Surveillance video shows a masked man ​dressed in heavy winter clothing walking in and out of the CVS store around 6:30 a.m. as Hollins started her shift that day.

“He has a pretty distinctive walk as he’s walking into the store,” ​University Park Police Asst. Chief Jim Savage said.

Police described the man as having a dark, raspy voice, who’s 6 feet tall. After shooting Hollins, he ran out of the store empty-handed.

The University Park Police Department has reached out to their law enforcement partners, both local and federal, in efforts to identify the shooter.

If anyone has information they think would be helpful they are urged to call or submit tips through the solve-a-crime website – you may remain anonymous. CVS has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the successful apprehension or conviction of the suspect.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help Hollins and her baby.

A second worker was in the store during the shooting but wasn’t injured.