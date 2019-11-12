  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:CBS 11, Coffee With Vets, Grapevine, Redefined Coffee House, Veterans Day


GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 wanted to show appreciation to veterans and active service members on Veteran’s Day.

Dozens of veterans joined CBS 11 anchor Doug Dunbar on Monday at RE:defined Coffee House in Grapevine for a free cup of coffee and to tell their stories of their service for the U.S.

CBS 11 is honoring retired and active service members throughout the week on air and online.

 

 

