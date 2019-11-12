Comments
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 wanted to show appreciation to veterans and active service members on Veteran’s Day.
Dozens of veterans joined CBS 11 anchor Doug Dunbar on Monday at RE:defined Coffee House in Grapevine for a free cup of coffee and to tell their stories of their service for the U.S.
CBS 11 is honoring retired and active service members throughout the week on air and online.
