



While Denton Police have yet to determine exactly how two 18-wheelers and several vehicles collided along I-35W just west of the UNT campus, CBS 11 has learned more about some of the victims.

Among the three people killed, Ann Cole, a 63-year-old longtime Denton resident who lived in an apartment complex for seniors.

The plants and flowers her friends say she loved tending to now wither in the frozen air.

“We are going to miss her,” said Debby Kersten a lifelong friend of Cole’s.

The 63-year-old victim was known for helping her fellow seniors who didn’t get around as well as she did.

Friends say all that authorities at the scene could recover to identify her was a necklace she was wearing.

“We are all devastated, just cannot believe it. She was at all of our family gatherings,” said Debby Kersten, a friend of Cole’s.

Buckley Sachs was also killed in the crash when tanks of butane a truck was hauling exploded.

Sachs was a 59-year-old insurance representative and proud proponent of Alcoholics Anonymous after getting sober himself.

“Buckley was a really good friend of mine. Good man,” said roommate David Wahlberg.

“He’s 20-something years sober and he dedicated his life to helping others once he achieved that point so he’s just the best,” said Wahlberg. “I miss him a lot.”

The third victim was 30-year-old Jennifer Ferguson.

The two drivers of the big rigs were not injured.

Denton Police are still investigating what caused the crash and have not released their findings.