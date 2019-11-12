FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With temperatures dropping below freezing yet again, it’s a good reminder to take a few steps to make sure your keeping your family both warm and safe.
Heating devices, like space heaters, can be big hazards on cold nights.
Experts recommend you never leave them unattended, especially when there are children or pets running around. They should also be kept at least three feet away from any flammable materials.
Another big concern this time of year is carbon monoxide. It’s colorless, odorless and tasteless. To reduce your risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, the fire officials recommend getting your heating unit a tune-up, especially if you haven’t used it in several months. Also never use gas ovens or stoves as heating devices. Mike Drivdahl with the Fort Worth Fire Department says it’s worth investing in a carbon monoxide detector. They don’t have to be expensive. CBS 11 saw several models that were priced under $15.
“It’s by far the cheapest insurance policy you can ever have,” Drivdahl told CBS 11 News. “It keeps you and your family safe in case you do have a carbon monoxide leak.”
Here’s a list of carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms from the Mayo Clinic:
· Dull headache
· Weakness
· Dizziness
· Nausea or vomiting
· Shortness of breath
· Confusion
· Blurred vision
· Loss of consciousness
Carbon monoxide poisoning can lead to irreversible brain damage or death before anyone realizes there’s even a problem.
If you are concerned you may have carbon monoxide poisoning, you should get to fresh air and seek medical attention immediately.
