COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – It took firefighters in Plano about an hour to get an apartment fire under control late Monday evening, but not before dozens of residents were forced out into the cold.
The blaze at the Parker Apartments, near Parker and Preston roads, broke out just before 9:00 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived they found the fire had spread from one unit into the attic of the third floor.
The building affected had 16 units, but firefighters were able to contain the flames to one side.
The temperature outside was in the 20s, but many residents told CBS 11 News they had to leave with just the clothes on their backs.
“It was like get out.. we left with no shoes on, just anything that we had,” tenant Danielle Ward recalled. “It was like ‘let’s just go!’”
No one was hurt in the fire. Some residents were allowed back into their units late Monday night, others were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Investigators are looking at an electrical issue possibly having sparked the fire.
