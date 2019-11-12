ATASCOCITA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A jewelry store owner in Texas has given all would-be robbers a firm warning about messing with his business.

It all started last Saturday when one of the suspects tried to enter the front of the Houston-area store but had to be buzzed in.

Employee Deana Henson told KTRK that she felt something was wrong after she let him in and he kept the door open with his foot.

“When he opened the door all the way and then stuck his foot there and was on the phone, I knew at that point something was wrong and I was hollering at Delton.” Henson said.

Delton Hayes, the owner, said he was in his office when he saw that person and three others rush into the store.

“They come running around the corner, three other guys did, and came in and they came right in and started smashing cases in just a few seconds,” Hayes told KTRK.

He then took matters into his own hands by firing shots at them through a one-way mirror, causing them to run away after smashing his displays.

“I stood up and when the three came through the door and started busting the cases, started firing shots at them,” he said.

According to Hayes, police told him that one of the suspects was shot in the hand while another in the buttocks.

The four suspects were eventually caught at an apartment complex in Channelview, and the two who were shot had to be taken to the hospital.

Hayes said the suspects only took a ring that was later recovered in the parking lot after it was dropped by them.