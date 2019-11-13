Comments
(CBS 11) – Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1996) was one of America’s finest jazz singers, often referred to as “The First Lady Of Song,” “Queen Of Jazz” and “Lady Ella.”
Her career spanned nearly 60 years and was known for her wonderful tone and perfect diction.
She won fourteen Grammy Awards, the National Medal Of Arts and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Today we have her version of “Sleigh Ride,” written by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish in 1948.
Fitzgerald recorded this song in 1950 and was part of her album “Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas.”
Her version also appeared in the 2005 movie, “Elf.” The song runs 2:41.
Enjoy!
