NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that occurs when a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood-sugar levels. Each year, 40,000 people are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the U.S.
JDRF is leading the fight against Type 1 diabetes by funding research and providing support for those living with the disease. Click here to support those living with Type 1 diabetes and find a JDRF One Walk near you. What is Type 1 diabetes? Endocrinologist, Dr. Mary Beth Cox, explain how Type 1 diabetes differs from Type 2.
JDRF is funding research to put an edit to Type 1 diabetes forever.
JDRF One Walk: Texas Rangers, Hall of Famer, Rusty Greer, explains why you will want to come out to this year’s JDRF One Walk.
Making History At The World Marathon Challenge: Diabetes Ambassador, Eric Tozer, explains how he made history running 7 marathons, on 7 continents, in 7 days.
