Comments
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Reports of a student with a gun at Lonestar High School in Frisco sent some parents scrambling to find out what was happening at the school Wednesday morning.
The school was placed on lockdown and a lockout took effect in nearby schools as police investigated.
Frisco police didn’t releasing many details but confirmed the student in question was located and classes returned to normal.
Police have not said the student involved actually had a weapon.
