



– They say as you climb the ladder and make advances you should reach back and pull someone up behind you… and that’s exactly what a cat in Texas has been doing.

A mischievous cat named Quilty has earned fame for repeatedly escaping his enclosure and breaking his feline friends out to come with him.

In a Facebook post the Friends for Life Animal Rescue in Houston said, “Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day.”

The escapades of the feline Houdini certainly kept everyone at the shelter on their toes and also meant workers would begin every morning literally herding cats.

With the prison breaks getting out of control the staff said they had to do something — so they “Quilty-proofed” the cat room. That meant banishing the feline to the lobby.

Quilty has apparently been at the top of his break out game for some time. The shelter said the 6-year-old cat let his dog siblings in the house at his previous home.

In the social media post the shelter said, “If someone out there is looking for a clever cat that gets along with dogs but does not get along with closed doors, we have someone they really need to come and meet. Please. Come meet him. And take him home. Please…”

As Quilty waited to find his forever home pictures and social media posts about his antics and repeated escape attempts went viral. The shelter even began selling merchandise, including shirts branded with the hashtag #FreeQuilty, and started an Instagram account for the cat.

Apparently someone heard the amusing pleas from the shelter and the days and nights of wild cat abandon at Friends for Life Animal Rescue could soon be over. Quilty is having a one-week sleepover with a potential adopter. The new likely pet owners said, “He hasn’t tried to hide at all and loves to be in the bed or on the couch snuggled up with one of us. He sleeps under my covers with me like a dog lol.”

Happy trails Quilty!