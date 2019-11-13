KAUFMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – A water main break in Kaufman has some waking up to no water and classes across the entire school district canceled Wednesday.
Officials haven’t said if the freezing temperatures caused a water main to burst around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.
City Manager Michael Slye told CBS 11 News that crews began making repairs overnight, but while they work service has been turned off and residents and businesses south of U.S. 175 are without water.
Slye said repairs should be complete this morning, but it will take some time for the pressure to build back up.
UPDATE: #LionFamily, due to continued issues with the water lines, all KISD classes are canceled for November 13th. pic.twitter.com/JMXGOHoh1V
— Kaufman ISD (@KaufmanISD) November 13, 2019
After announcing that school on all campuses would begin 2 hours late and bus service would be delayed, Kaufman ISD administrators later canceled all classes for November 13..
