FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the I-35W service road in Fort Worth early Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on the northbound service road near Berry Street.
According to police, the victim was crossing the service road and made it to the on-ramp before she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle who hit her stopped at the scene and two people inside reportedly suffered minor injuries.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released as police continue to investigate. Police say she was in her 40s.
