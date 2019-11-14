AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – State Rep. Alfonso Nevárez, D- Eagle Pass, was caught on surveillance video dropping an envelope stuffed with cocaine as he was leaving the Austin airport on September 6th, according to the search warrant affidavit filed in Travis County.

According to the affidavit, two TxDOT employees found four small clear plastic baggies containing a white-power-like substance inside a sealed envelope outside an entrance of the Austin-Berstrom International Airport used by state officials. The letterhead on the envelope was from the “Office of the State of Texas House of Representatives Member Poncho Nevarez.”

The contents of the envelope tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage shows Nevarez leaving the airport and “dropping a white paper object”.

Nevarez, is suspected of a third-degree felony of possession of a controlled substance, which is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

In a written statement, Nevarez said the news is true. He added “I do not have anyone to blame but myself.”

“Unfortunately, the news is true. It is why I chose not to seek re-election. I had imperiled my health. I do not have anyone to blame but myself. I accept this because it is true and it will help me get better. In a weird way, I am grateful. Grief and addiction were consuming me, but oddly enough, I feel better now than I have in a long time and I mean that. I have many relationships to repair starting at home and I intend to seek treatment. I apologize to each and every person that feels I have let them down. I look forward to a future with my family and friends, to being healthy and finally, home.”