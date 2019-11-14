DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department on Thursday night hosted the first of 14 planned meetings with the public to talk about policing practices and how to improve them.
Dozens showed up for the listening session Thursday night at J.L. Long Middle School.
The focus is on topics like building trust, oversight, policy, technology and social media, community policing and crime reduction.
People were encouraged to write down their feedback and any recommendations.
“We cannot urge the public enough, they talk a lot about DPD being transparent, well this is one of the ways we can become more transparent by hearing from them,” said Janella Newsome, the Assistant Director of External Affairs for the Dallas Police Department.
These meetings are designed to help DPD with a 5-year strategic plan.
During the next four months there will be 13 more community meetings like the one Thursday night, each hosted in a different council district to make sure all areas are represented.
