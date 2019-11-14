



– A jury found him guilty of kidnapping an 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth. Today a federal judge sentenced Michael Webb to life in prison.

The sentence, handed down by Judge Reed O’Connor, was the maximum Webb could have received. While reading the decision the judge told the court how Webb had continued to be violent since being incarcerated — including fighting with personnel and stabbing four people with a 16 inch shank.

The judge also explained that the now 51-year-old’s lengthy criminal history dates back to when he was a teenager and said plainly that society simply isn’t prepared to deal with Webb outside of prison.

Defense attorneys had asked that their client be sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

“Today’s sentence sends an important message to all predators. We will not allow any crime against children to go unpunished,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

Last month is took a jury less than 15 minutes to find Webb guilty of snatching the 8-year-old girl off the street as she walked with her mother. During the trial the woman testified about how she fought with Webb, even jumping into his car on top of him while he drove away, but he was able to push her out.

Federal prosecutors showed doorbell video of the kidnapping, during which the mother could be heard screaming for help.

Webb later took the girl to a WoodSpring Suites motel in nearby Forest Hill, where Fort Worth police say he sexually assaulted her. Officers ultimately found the child hiding in a laundry basket.