Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Orville Rogers, known as “the running man” died Thursday morning in Dallas at the age of 101.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Orville Rogers, known as “the running man” died Thursday morning in Dallas at the age of 101.
Rogers got his nickname because he loved to run, setting a world record in the 60-yard dash in 2018 for someone 100 years old or oder.
Rogers held more than a dozen American and world running records.
CBS 11 profiled him on The Ones For Texas segment in March 2018 after he set one of those records.
Rogers served in World War II flying bombers and later became a commercial pilot.
He told CBS 11 last year, “I never asked God for a long life, or fame or riches. And he’s given me all three. And I’m happy to be where I am. I’m delighted to be where I am,” said Rogers.
Roger, who began running when he was 50, would have turned 102 on November 28.
You must log in to post a comment.