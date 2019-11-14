Comments
(CBS 11) – Pearl Bailey (1918-1990) was a successful actress and singer from 1936-1989. After debuting in vaudeville, she made her Broadway debut in “St. Louis Women” in 1946.
She won a Tony Award for her role in “Hello Dolly” in 1968, a song made famous by Louis Armstrong. She won a Daytime Emmy in 1986 for her role in an ABD Daytime After School Special, “Cindy Eller: A Modern Fairy Tale.”
She appeared in 11 movies and numerous television shows.
One of her Christmas songs was “Five Pound Box Of Money,” written by Bailey and Jack Barker, released in 1958 on the Roulette Records label, and running 2:36.
It’s a brassy and sassy Christmas song, sung (and spoken!) in the finest Pearl Bailey style ever!! Brassy and sassy!!
Enjoy!!
