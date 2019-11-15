Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with a car stolen out of Richardson and ended with a crash in North Dallas.
The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. near Spring Valley Road and Meandering Way.
Police say at least three people were injured when the driver of the car, who was speeding, lost control, plowed through the yard of a home and crashed.
Four ambulances were sent to the scene, but there’s no word on the condition of those injured.
Police haven’t said if alcohol was a factor in the crash or what charges anyone may be facing.
