Texas Parole Board Recommends Delaying Execution Of Rodney Reed
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Friday recommended delaying the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence that his supporters say raises serious doubts about his guilt. Katie Johnston reports.
11 minutes ago
Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash In Garland, Police Searching For Suspect
Police in Garland are searching for a suspect who they say crashed into a vehicle, which killed a woman, and then fled the scene in another vehicle. Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
Midday Weather Checkin With Anne Elise Parks
Midday Weather Checkin With Anne Elise Parks
3 hours ago
'Heroic' Dallas Officers Being Kept Away From Awards Banquet Due To Internal Affairs Investigations
Officers were told the department would be enforcing a seldom-used and vague rule that basically says any officers with open internal affairs investigations cannot attend.
Grapevine Police Searching For 16-Year-Old Missing For 2 Weeks
The teen has two star tattoos under her left eye and the words “nothing lasts forever” tattooed on her collarbone.
Latest Forecast
Midday Weather Checkin With Anne Elise Parks
Midday Weather Checkin With Anne Elise Parks
3 hours ago
Weather Stories
DART Rail Line Delays Persist In Freezing Weather
According to DART, the extreme cold causes the overhead power lines to contract and break loose.
Professionals Share Heating Safety Tips To Prevent Disaster
Experts recommend you never leave space heaters unattended, especially when there are children or pets running around.
High Winds Lead To Hundreds Of Power Outages In Metroplex
Oncor workers braved freezing temperatures Monday evening to restore power to neighborhoods.
Cowboys
'Detroit Offense Can't Outplay Dallas Defense,' Says CBS Local's Katie Johnston
With or without quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose status remains uncertain, the Lions are no match for the Cowboys.
Rangers
Globe Life Field Arches Revealed As Rangers New Home 84 Percent Completed
Work is now underway on the indoor concession stands and restaurants.
Mavericks
Mavericks Fall To Knicks For Second Time This Season 106-103
The Dallas Mavericks lost to the New York Knicks for a second time this season and Krisaps Porzingis' return to Madison Square Garden was spoiled.
Stars
Defense Rules As Tyler Seguin Leads Dallas Stars To 4-2 Win Over Canucks
For the Dallas Stars using weapons that worked in the past has the team winning games in the present.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
Feds Threaten To Ground Dozens Of Southwest Airlines Jets Over Safety Concerns Regarding Used Planes
Southwest said repairs on some used Boeing 737 jets it bought were done, but not properly classified by previous owners. Southwest downplayed any risk to safety.
Cadillac Eat.See.Play Giveaway: Emporium Pies
November 15, 2019 at 1:19 pm
