DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a dog owner after her three pit bulls got out and attacked a 76-year-old woman in Beckley Heights Park Friday morning.
Police arrested Martha Yescas-Lira, 44 and charged her with “attack by dog causing serious bodily injury,” a 3rd degree felony.
Police said the victim was walking in the park when she was attacked.
Witnesses observed the dogs attacking the victim and directed officers to where the dogs ran once they broke off the attack.
The victim was rushed to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.
Officers located the dogs in a yard of a house in the 6600 block of Starkey St.
Officers contacted the resident who told them the dogs belonged at the house.
Police said it appears the dogs dug under the fence and escaped before attacking the victim.
Police said anyone with additional information on this case can call Dallas Police Detective Kyle Kreun at 214.671.3617 or via email at kyle.kreun@dallascityhall.com.
