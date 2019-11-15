DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police say they have identified more than 19 offenses related to Jermarcus Tatum.

Police say from May 2019 to November 2019, Tatum lured people selling iPhones, iPads and iMacs, to parking lots within Dallas.

Tatum would then walk up to the seller and snatch the item from their hands.

Police say multiple warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Tatum is also currently wanted for his probation violation for aggravated sexual assault.

Police say anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information related to him or his alleged crimes can contact Senior Corporal C. Shaklee at Cody.Shaklee@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

The Dallas Police Department reminds everyone to meet in police station lobbies or other designated safe selling zones at your local police department when selling goods over the internet.