Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Grammy award-winning rapper Kanye West made a stop at the Harris County Jail Friday, days before his Sunday service with televised pastor Joel Osteen.
On this date, @kanyewest visits @HCSOTexas jail system. “This is a mission, not a show”- Kanye
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Director Jason Spencer said in a tweet that West and his choir “brought some light to people who needed it.”
Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP
— Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019
