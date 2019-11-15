Filed Under:Harris County, Harris County Sheriff's Office, HCSO, Joel Osteen, Kanye, Kanye West, pastor, Sunday Service, Texas

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Grammy award-winning rapper Kanye West made a stop at the Harris County Jail Friday, days before his Sunday service with televised pastor Joel Osteen.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Director Jason Spencer said in a tweet that West and his choir “brought some light to people who needed it.”

 

