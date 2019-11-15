GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Glenn Heights Police Department is now allowing residents to have packages shipped to the station between now and Dec. 24 to avoid package theft.
To have packages shipped to the department, residents should enter the following shipment information:
[Resident’s name]
Glenn Heights Police Department
550 E. Bear Creek Rd.
Glenn Heights, TX 75154
To pick up packages, the department said residents must bring a government-issued ID card and order/shipment proof of receipt.
Parents picking up packages addressed to their children must bring proof of guardianship and/or the child’s identification.
Residents can pick up their packages during the following times:
- Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
There is no charge for the service, but the department requests that packages weigh less than 50 pounds.
