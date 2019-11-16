Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood in east Arlington Saturday evening, police say.
Police say the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Summer Place Drive, which is about half a mile from Sam Houston High School.
According to police, a man was found shot to death in the front yard of a home. His identity has not yet been released.
Police are continuing to investigate and do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call Arlington police at 817.459.5325.
