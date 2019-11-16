  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCowboys Special Edition
    11:30 PMThe Jason Garrett Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:crash, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, Officer Injured, Polk Street, West Pentagon Parkway.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer has been injured after a vehicle that ran a red light crashed into him Saturday evening, police say.

Police say the officer was driving his patrol car in the intersection of Polk Street and West Pentagon Parkway when a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into him.

The officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, but police say he appears to be in good condition.

Police have not yet said what condition the other driver is in.

*This is a developing story and will be updated.*

Comments