DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer has been injured after a vehicle that ran a red light crashed into him Saturday evening, police say.
Police say the officer was driving his patrol car in the intersection of Polk Street and West Pentagon Parkway when a vehicle ran a red light and crashed into him.
The officer was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, but police say he appears to be in good condition.
Police have not yet said what condition the other driver is in.
*This is a developing story and will be updated.*
