FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died late Friday evening after he drove off a roadway and into a creek in Frisco, police say.
Police and fire crews responded to the crash at around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway. First responders found a vehicle upside-down in the Panther Creek Relief.
Police say officers approached the vehicle and were able to free the sole victim from the water. The man was taken to the hospital but later died. His identity has not yet been released.
According to the investigation, the vehicle going northbound on Preston Road when — for an unknown reason — it veered across the southbound lanes, left the roadway and went into the creek.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Frisco police at 972.292.6010.
