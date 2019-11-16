AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump is returning to Texas next week and this time it’s to tour Apple’s manufacturing plant in Austin, according to a White House official.
The tech company said its newest desktop computer, the Mac Pro, will be manufactured at that plant as it looks to keep production in the United States.
“We’re building the Mac Pro — Apple’s most powerful computer ever — right here in Austin because we believe in the power of American innovation. Like every product we make, the Mac Pro is designed and engineered in the U.S., and we’re proud to support 2.4 million jobs across the nation,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.
The president is expected to visit on Wednesday, Nov. 20 alongside Cook, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Director of the National Council Larry Kudlow, son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump.
Trump’s visit comes almost a month after he traveled to North Texas to tour the Louis Vuitton plant in Johnson County and to hold a campaign rally in Dallas.
In December 2018, Apple announced a $1 billion expansion of its operations in Austin, including a new 133-acre campus.
