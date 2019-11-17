Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One woman is dead after four men opened fire into a vehicle near a Dallas park early Sunday morning.
Just before 1 a.m. Nov. 17, police said four Latin men in a Chevy Tahoe pulled up at 1700 California Crossing and shot into a vehicle that was occupied by two men and a woman.
The woman — whose name has not been released — was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were taken to police headquarters for questioning.
No arrests have been made at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.