DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One woman is dead after four men opened fire into a vehicle near a Dallas park early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Nov. 17, police said four Latin men in a Chevy Tahoe pulled up at 1700 California Crossing and shot into a vehicle that was occupied by two men and a woman.

The woman — whose name has not been released — was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. The two men were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

No arrests have been made at this time.

