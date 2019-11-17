Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One man is dead following a double shooting at a home in Dallas Sunday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m. Nov. 17, police responded to a shooting call at 2400 Scotland Dr., where they met with a witness who said a family member shot her husband and brother-in-law.
Both were transported to a local hospital, where the witness’s brother-in-law later died and her husband remains in stable condition. Their names have not yet been released.
No motive has been released at this time and it is unclear if an arrest has been made.
This is an ongoing investigation.
