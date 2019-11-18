DUNCAN, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) – A gunman and two others are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.
According to CBS television affiliate KWTV, it was just beore 10:00 a.m. when calls on police scanners indicated three people were down at the store on Highway 81. A short time later Duncan police announced that the shooter was dead.
Video from helicopters showed the crime scene in the parking lot outside the store. Approximately seven gunshots could be seen in the windshield of a red sports car that had several police markers around it.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford confirmed two men and a woman were killed. Two victims shot inside a vehicle and another outside a vehicle. A semiautomatic handgun was found at the scene.
Ford said the Walmart was never evacuated and was still open, but one entrance near the roped off crime scene was closed.
Walmart says none of its employees were involved in the deadly shooting. Police are looking for witnesses to the crime.
Both Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools were on lockdown while the incident played out.
Duncan is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
In was in August when a man from North Texas drove to a Walmart in El Paso, opened fire, and killed 22 people.
