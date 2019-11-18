



– Deputies make a traffic stop just outside Waco Sunday night and a blood covered weapon in the vehicle of one female driver, along with the blood stained clothing worn by a female driver in another vehicle lead them to two dead bodies in Plano.

According to CBS television affiliate KWTX, deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car driven by Cynthia Alixandra Wingate on Interstate-35, about 20 miles southwest of Waco. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said when the car was searched deputies found two knives, one covered with blood, debit cards, methamphetamine drugs, and medical documents linked to two elderly Plano residents.

As deputies were trying to access the situation with Wingate a second car, driven by Carmen Abigail Moreno, pulled up to the scene and stopped. Officials say Moreno was covered with blood but approached deputies saying that she needed to get something from Wingate.

When deputies searched the vehicle Moreno was driving they allegedly found more methamphetamines, cellphones, and a wallet belonging to a male Plano resident. When the license plates of both vehicles were run it was discovered that neither belonged to the women and at least one was registered out of Plano.

Deputies contacted the Plano Police Department and relayed the information on the registration to officers who went to the address and found two elderly people dead from knife wounds.

Wingate, 29, and Moreno, 23, have been arrested and are being held in the McLennan County Jail. As it stands, the women face a variety of charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of fraudulent IDs and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.