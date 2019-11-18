MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police officers shot and injured a suspect wielding a rifle through a window of a McKinney home early Sunday morning.
Just before 3 a.m. Nov. 17, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 2300 block of North Ridge Road.
When officers arrived, a female resident was able to safely exit the home; However, the male suspect refused commands to come out and then pointed a rifle at officers through a window.
Officers fired, hitting the suspect in the shoulder. He was shortly transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect — whose name has not been released — was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and faces additional charges.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.