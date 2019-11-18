Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who shot and killed one of two brothers he used to live with has turned himself into police.
Anthony Lee, 38, is in Lew Sterrett jail on a murder charge. He turned himself in to Lancaster Police Department and was transported to Dallas police headquarters for detectives to interview him.
Lee is accused of killing Roy Mason, 35, and injuring Mason’s 34-year-old brother Shelvin.
He and his sister used to live with the Mason brothers in the 2400 block of Scotland Drive. But Lee was kicked out a couple months ago, police said.
Lee’s sister is married to Shelvin, who survived the shooting.
Witnesses said Lee entered the residence and shot both men.
Police said the motive for the fatal shooting is unknown at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.