GARLAND, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland have identified the driver connected to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Jupiter Road and Forest Lane that killed a woman earlier this month.
Edgar Alfonso Ugalde, 27, is wanted for failure to stop and render aid after his truck allegedly crashed into a Toyota 4Runner driven by Joyce Cawis, 47.
Traffic investigators learned that his black, four-door Ram Big Horn pickup was traveling northbound on Jupiter Road and Cawis’ 4Runner was traveling westbound on Forest Lane. As the 4Runner entered the intersection, it was struck on the driver’s side by the Ram.
Witnesses told police that Ugalde exited his truck and got into a black passenger car that arrived after the crash. That car then drove away without the suspect helping Cawis, who was unconscious inside her vehicle.
She was transported to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Edgar Alfonso Ugalde are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.
