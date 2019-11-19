PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The deaths of two people in their 70s found inside a West Plano home on Monday, November 18, have been ruled homicides, Plano Police said Tuesday afternoon.
The woman was identified as 71-year old Theresa Ann Coomes and the man was 72-year old Jimmy Michael Farris. Both were from Plano.
Two women are being held in a Waco jail who could be connected to the deaths.
According to CBS television affiliate KWTX, deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car driven by Cynthia Alixandra Wingate on Interstate-35, about 20 miles southwest of Waco.
Sheriff Parnell McNamara said when the car was searched, deputies found two knives, one covered with blood, debit cards, methamphetamine drugs, and medical documents linked to the two Plano residents.
As deputies were trying to access the situation with Wingate a second car, driven by Carmen Abigail Moreno, pulled up to the scene and stopped.
Officials say Moreno was covered with blood but approached deputies saying that she needed to get something from Wingate.
The investigation remains ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.