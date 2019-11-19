LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Fourth Impeachment Hearing
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:assault with a deadly weapon, atorney, Denton Police, DFW News, law office, Martinez Legal P.C., Petrina Thompson, Shooting, shot fired

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton attorney was arrested after police said she fired a gun in the law office where she had lost her job earlier in the day.

Petrina Thompson is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Petrina Thompson (Denton PD)

Police said witnesses told investigators Thompson brought a handgun to her former workplace, Martinez Legal P.C., then fired one round before taking off.

Police arrested Thompson about a mile away and said they found the gun in her car.

She was booked into the Denton County Jail with total bond set at $150,000.

 

Comments