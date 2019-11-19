Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton attorney was arrested after police said she fired a gun in the law office where she had lost her job earlier in the day.
Petrina Thompson is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said witnesses told investigators Thompson brought a handgun to her former workplace, Martinez Legal P.C., then fired one round before taking off.
Police arrested Thompson about a mile away and said they found the gun in her car.
She was booked into the Denton County Jail with total bond set at $150,000.
You must log in to post a comment.