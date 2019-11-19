LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Third Impeachment Hearing
By Jennifer Lindgren
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fired Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is expected to testify in a Dallas courtroom today, as he fights to get his job back.

The City of Fort Worth wants to move forward with hiring new, permanent leadership for the police department. The hearing at the George Allen Courts Building is the former chief’s attempt to put that decision on pause, as his own whistleblower lawsuit plays out.

Fitzgerald claims he lost his job back in May because of his own investigation into the City of Fort Worth not following federal cybersecurity rules.

His attorney said in court on Monday that Fitzgerald has been rejected by more than 100 different employers because he was given a general discharge, not an honorable discharge when he was let go.

The City of Fort Worth contends Fitzgerald was fired for a number of other reasons, arguing he can go after money but that in the meantime, the city should move forward with hiring a permanent FWPD leader.

Mayor Betsy Price and Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus were among those who testified Monday.

The interim chief was asked about criticisms of Fitzgerald’s leadership. He said he disagreed with many of those criticisms now, but he didn’t question them when city managers put them in Fitzgerald’s termination letter.

“I assumed that the superiors would have more information about the termination than I did,” Kraus said.

Attorneys for Fitzgerald then asked, “If he had voluntarily resigned he would have received an honorable discharge?” “Yes,” Kraus replied.

No word if the judge presiding over the hearing will rule on the injunction Tuesday. Testimony resumes at 9:30 a.m.

