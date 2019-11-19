GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cowboys player Antwaun Woods surprised families Tuesday night at the Boys & Girls Club in Grand Prairie.
Woods’ organization, The Woods Legacy Foundation, partnered with Minced Meal Prep to make sure several families have food on the table this Thanksgiving.
“Right now times are hard,” said Tina Aguilar. The mother of five was one of the many families that showed up for the event.
She works, but her husband is out of a job at the moment, so she knows the struggle to make ends meet.
According to hunger-relief organization Feeding America, more than 14 million American households struggle to put food on the table, and more than a million of them are in Texas.
“It makes you look at the big picture of life,” Woods said.
That’s part of why he created the Woods Legacy Foundation. The Cowboys player grew up in an inner city area in Los Angeles.
His organization now works to support at-risk and disadvantaged youth in both the Greater Los Angeles area as well as the Dallas area. Beyond the meals, the foundations aims to provide educational workshops as well as mentorship programs.
The kids at the Boys & Girls Club showed their appreciation through cheers and hand-written thank-you notes.
“I’m probably going to keep those cards forever,” Woods said.
