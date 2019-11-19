DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks have revealed their 2019 City Edition jersey.
The team partnered with Dallas native and graffiti artist, Tex Moton.
In a press release, the team says “in Tex’s signature style of bold colors, and dynamic line movement that influenced the street art culture of Dallas in the late 90’s to current, he gave his modern spin to celebrate the new life and direction of the Mavs.”
The NBA’s “City” uniforms allow teams to get creative and think out-of-the-box for a look that is inspired by local culture, as pointed out by CBS Sports.
While the team describes the jerseys as “a true reflection of Dallas/Fort Worth arts, including bright colors, such as action green and new addition coastal blue, free-flowing creativity and unique graffiti.” — some on social media say the style is more Nickelodeon meets “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
The jersey features the jock tag phrase, “Deep in the Heart,” and a tiny outline of the city to boot.
The Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers game is the first of 22 matchups to feature the Mavs in their City Edition Jersey. The team is throwing a party to celebrate, too, on Tuesday, November 26 at 4 p.m. on Victory Plaza at American Airlines Center before tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
