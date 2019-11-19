MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who interrupted three men who were stealing his truck is recovering in the hospital after the robbers shot him.
The three suspects however, described by police as black males, are still on the streets. There were seen on foot in the area of Cartwright and IH635 prior to the November 16 incident. It happened in the 1300 block of Cedarcrest Dr.
The victim was struck multiple times by gunfire before the men fled in his vehicle, a silver 2008 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Texas License Plate LMC9795.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
