ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction officials and Texas Rangers team administrators said the new Globe Life Field is about 85% complete.

On Tuesday, media members were invited to a progress tour where team administrators said the final piece of structural steel had gone in.

The foul poles were already being lifted into place and seats were going in. Many of the luxury suites were also finished out.

Rob Matwick, EVP of Business Operations for the team said construction is right on schedule.

“We have now the target in mind. We are closing in on what he hope to be substantial completion around March 1st.”

Matwick said, “The best thing we have going for us these days is blue skies and sunshine, which has allowed the construction team to get into a rhythm and make up a lot of ground.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was also on hand for Tuesday’s sneak peak tour to have a look at the progress for himself.

“The ballpark looks absolutely amazing,” said Manfred. “I think this is going to be another step forward for the industry in terms of ball park construction.”

An exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals is scheduled for March 23rd. The regular home season opener will be on March 31st against the Los Angeles Angels.