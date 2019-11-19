LSAC Dove Hunt 2019Recently, Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team were invited once again to the annual Lone Star Ag Credit Dove Hunt, near Throckmorton, Texas. This was our fifth trip to this fun day of fellowship, clay shooting, dove hunting and BBQ, put together by our good friends and partners from Lone Star Ag Credit. We meet some new friends and hang out with some old friends, while enjoying some fun out of the office, and learning a bit more about how Lone Star Ag Credit can help any of us to fund our own piece of Texas. So, come along for a little dove hunting and good fellowship.

