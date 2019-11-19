GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in Garland turned himself in to police on Tuesday.
Edgar Alfonso Ugalde, 27, is currently in the Garland Detention Center charged with failure to stop and render aid – involving death.
No bond has been set at this time.
Police in Garland have identified the driver connected to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Jupiter Road and Forest Lane that killed a woman earlier this month.
Edgar Alfonso Ugalde, 27, is wanted for failure to stop and render aid after his truck allegedly crashed into a Toyota 4Runner driven by Joyce Cawis, 46.
“As of right now, we are trying to find his whereabouts, and we know there’s someone who may know where this person is located, and we are asking for the public’s assistance,” said Lt. Pedro Barineau with Garland police.
Traffic investigators learned that his black, four-door Ram Big Horn pickup was traveling northbound on Jupiter Road and Cawis’ 4Runner was traveling westbound on Forest Lane.
As the 4Runner entered the intersection, it was struck on the driver’s side by the Ram.
