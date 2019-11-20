LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Fourth Impeachment Hearing
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named the offensive player of the week for week 11 of the 2019 season.

In the win against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 116.6.

So far this season, Prescott is leading the league in passing yards with 3,221 and is tied at second in passing touchdowns with 21.

The up-and-down season for the Cowboys continues as they stand at 6-4 and on top of the NFC East, just slightly ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles. Their next test will be at the New England Patriots this Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

Joining Prescott this week is Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills for the AFC. The Cowboys also face the Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

