NORTH CAROLINA (CBSDFW.COM) – A Navy sailor from North Texas was certainly in the right place at the right time when a suspect got into a scuffle with a police officer in North Carolina.
Naval Helicopter Aircrewman 1st Class George Parsons III is a Forney native currently living in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Parsons was at home when a police officer chased a suspected car thief into his neighborhood. “I had no idea that this event was going on until the police officer and assailant ran past me,” he said.
According to officials with the U.S. Navy, when the officer caught up with the suspect the pair got into a scuffle, during which the suspect tried to grab the police officer’s weapon.
“I saw that the cop was outsized and that the assailant was trying to disarm him, and he was making threats against the officer’s life,” said Parsons. “I just knew that if I did not intervene something bad was going to happen.”
Parsons, who serves as a flight crewmember and rescue swimmer for Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, ran from his home, through an irrigation ditch, and was able to capture the alleged suspect.
The actions of the Texan didn’t go unnoticed — the mayor of Elizabeth City awarded Parsons with a Certificate of Appreciation during a recent city council meeting. Mayor Bettie J. Parker said she was giving the sailor the honor in recognition of his “selflessness and unwavering bravery”.
You must log in to post a comment.