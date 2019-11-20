WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The impeachment investigation continues in Washington, D.C. but President Donald Trump isn’t there. He’s headed to Texas to tour an Austin plant that makes Apple products.
Before President Trump arrived, Apple announced groundbreaking construction on a new $1 billion campus in the city. Running on on 100% renewable energy, the 133-acre campus will initially house 5,000 employees, but will eventually have the capacity to grow to 15,000.
There are already more than 6,000 employees working on two other Apple campuses in Austin.
It’s Trump’s second visit to Texas in recent weeks as he highlights job growth in a state crucial for Republicans in 2020, both in terms of money and votes.
Trump’s visit follows Apple’s announcement in September that it would continue manufacturing the Mac Pro computer in Austin. The move came once the Trump administration agreed to waive tariffs on certain computer parts made in China.
Apple CEO Tim Cook pitched Trump on the problem that higher tariffs posed for Apple. Trump has said, “it’s tough for Apple to pay tariffs if they’re competing with a very good company that’s not.”
The new Apple campus in Austin is expected to open in 2022.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.