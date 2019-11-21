PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two women who were arrested near Waco and believed to be connected to the deaths of a two people at a home in Plano have now been charged with capital murder.

Plano police charged Cynthia Wingate, 29, and Carmen Moreno, 23, with capital murder as the two remain in the McLennan County Jail.

Police believe the two suspects are connected to the deaths of 71-year-old Theresa Coomes and 72-year-old Jimmy Farris in Plano. The two victims were found dead at a home in the 2300 block of Pebble Vale Drive late Sunday evening after the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office asked police to do a welfare check.

The cause of death for the two victims has not yet been released.

According to officials, a car driven by Wingate was pulled over on Interstate-35, about 20 miles southwest of Waco. Authorities said deputies found two knives — one covered in blood — debit cards, methamphetamine drugs and medical documents linked to the two victims.

As deputies were searching the car, a second car being driven by Moreno pulled up to the scene. Authorities said Moreno was covered in blood when she approached deputies, saying she needed to get something from Wingate.

They were both arrested and still remain in the McLennan County Jail as police continue to investigate the deaths of the two Plano residents. The capital murder charges carried a bond of $750,000 each.