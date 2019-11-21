BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Bedford is mourning the loss of a firefighter who died from injuries sustained during an accident earlier this month.
Medical Operations Officer Lee Ferguson passed away on Wednesday.
The Bedford Fire Department did not offer details on the accident.
The department posted the following message about their fallen colleague on its Facebook page:
It is with a sad and heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Medical Operations Officer, Lee Ferguson. Lee succumbed to injuries he sustained in a tragic accident a little over one week ago. Please keep the Ferguson and Shiflet families in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn their loss. Details regarding further arrangements and the funeral are pending and shall be passed along as soon as those details are available. This is a very difficult time for Lee’s family as well as for those of us in his fire service family. The loss of Lee Ferguson is devastating and he will be dearly missed.
You must log in to post a comment.